icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2023 11:43
HomeBusiness News

US wants to monitor Georgia-Russia flights

Washington is concerned that recently resumed air traffic between the two countries could be used by Moscow to evade sanctions
US wants to monitor Georgia-Russia flights
©  Getty Images/aviaphotates

The US needs to know what is being loaded onto planes flying from the Caucasus nation of Georgia to Russia, according to Jim O’Brien, the sanctions policy coordinator at the state department.

O’Brien, who is the current nominee to be assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, visited the former Soviet republic in June.

Speaking before the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee last week, O’Brien said that the recently resumed flights could be used to evade Western trade restrictions. He called for strict monitoring of Georgia’s air and road borders and claimed the country's authorities would need US assistance to do so.

“We want to make sure what’s going on those planes on the way back to Russia,” O’Brien said.

In May, Russia lifted a 2019 ban on direct flights to Georgia, with air traffic between Moscow and Tbilisi resuming the same month. The move provoked consternation in the West, with the US openly mulling sanctions on Georgia, and the EU urging Tbilisi to join its measures against Moscow instead of resuming direct flights.

EU blasts Georgia over Russia flights READ MORE: EU blasts Georgia over Russia flights

The small but strategically important country elected the American-backed Mikhail Saakashvili as its president from 2004 to 2013. Saakashvili overestimated Western support in sparking a brief war with Russia in 2008, which resulted in Moscow recognizing the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Over the past few years, Russia and Georgia have improved relations and reestablished their traditional trade ties.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Winners & losers
0:00
24:27
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies