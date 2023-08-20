icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian probe crashes into Moon – Roscosmos
20 Aug, 2023 10:26
HomeBusiness News

US households hit with skyrocketing energy bills – report

Extreme weather conditions have dramatically increased electricity consumption in the country, data indicates
US households hit with skyrocketing energy bills – report
© Getty Images / MStudioImages

Record-breaking summer temperatures in the southern US have been pushing up electricity consumption by households, resulting in skyrocketing energy bills, according to government data cited by OilPrice.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report says the average American household typically spends about $262 a year on air conditioning, but those costs have gone as high as $525 in the hot and humid southeast.

In early July, the US National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) estimated that home energy costs this summer would increase by nearly 12% to an average of $578, up from $517 last summer. The southwest central region paid the most on average at $706, and the Pacific Coast paid the least at $499.

Data shows that nearly 90% of US households use air conditioning (AC), with two-thirds relying on central AC or a central heat pump as their main AC equipment. In 2020, the Midwest Census Region and South Census Region reportedly had the highest percentages of households using AC, at 92% and 93%, respectively.

“My sense is that we will have record cooling costs this summer,” said NEADA Executive Director Mark Wolfe, as quoted by USA Today. Those costs are “not as a result of prices but as a result of increased demand to address high temperatures,” explained the official for the association, which advocates for programs that help low-income families pay utilities.

US wildfires deadliest in modern history READ MORE: US wildfires deadliest in modern history

Data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service showed that July 2023 was the hottest month on record.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that climate change had reached a “terrifying” level, noting that the era of global warming was turning into the era of “global boiling.” 

The World Health Organization has also cautioned about “extreme weather events” in 2023, predicting a major uptick in droughts, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The US has been hit with the deadliest wildfires in more than a century, with related fatalities on the Hawaiian Island of Maui having reached 93. Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damage costs approaching $6 billion, according to the state’s Governor Josh Green.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US’ illegal immigration border crisis caused by foreign policy? Rattansi challenges Todd Bensman
0:00
29:35
Whistleblower protections in the UK
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies