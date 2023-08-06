icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine strikes bridges in Crimea with NATO-supplied missiles
6 Aug, 2023 14:44
HomeBusiness News

Pork prices hit eight-year high in Russia

Analysts attribute the surge to mounting demand
Pork prices hit eight-year high in Russia
© Getty Images / martin-dm

Prices for live pigs and pork in Russia have reached their highest levels since 2015, according to data tracked by consulting firm, AD Libitum, as quoted by business daily Vedomosti.

The figures show that prices for commercial pork earlier this week saw a 7% week-over-week increase, representing a 20% surge compared to the same period a year ago, and hitting an eight-year high.

The growth in prices has resulted from a recent shortage, with meat producers unable to satisfy demand from wholesale dealers and processors, AD Libitum analysts say, warning that prices could continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Konstantin Korneev, executive director of the Russian consulting firm Rincon Management, told the media that pork prices have been catching up with prices for chicken, which had previously seen a sharp surge. He added that processors are shifting towards pork as chicken is currently more expensive.

Chocolate set to be more expensive as cocoa prices soar READ MORE: Chocolate set to be more expensive as cocoa prices soar

According to AD Libitum, prices for broiler carcasses saw an increase of 4% in the week ending August 6, which was 38% more expensive than the same period last year. Meanwhile, chicken filet prices increased by 3% compared to the previous week, and 42% versus the same period a year ago.

According to the figures from the national statistics agency Rosstat, the production of pork in live weight increased by 5.9% to 2.7 million tons during the first six months of the current year, while chicken output saw a rise by 1.6% to 3.2 million tons.

Last week, Rosstat reported that prices for chicken in Russia in June hit record highs after surging by 6.8% month-over-month. Analysts attributed the price hike to increasing costs related to feed additives, gasoline, equipment and consumables.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Assange: Desperate for freedom
0:00
29:40
Ukraine: Europe suffers while US tries bringing down Russia at all costs – ex-IMF economist David Woo
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies