icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2023 10:56
HomeBusiness News

Chocolate set to be more expensive as cocoa prices soar

The costs have surged to 12-year highs
Chocolate set to be more expensive as cocoa prices soar
© Getty Images / Anastassia LAURENT

Prices for chocolate-making ingredient cocoa jumped to the highest level in more than 12 years last week, amid growing concerns about future production at a time when available stocks are already low. 

New York cocoa futures rose to $3,552 per metric ton, peaking earlier at $3,569 per ton, which is the highest price for the commodity since March 2011.

Experts have attributed the spike in prices to declining global supply of the product.

“I don’t think we ever had three consecutive years of deficit,” soft commodities analyst Judith Ganes told Reuters, adding that crops in the western part of Africa, where most cocoa is grown, are at risk of declining production.

Lower fertilizer use by farmers due to high costs and extreme weather threaten the amount of cocoa that top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana can produce, analysts warn. They also cite the prospect of a strong dry season from November onwards, as the El Nino weather event usually reduces rains in West Africa.

READ MORE: IMF warns of sharp increase in grain prices

According to Bloomberg estimates, Ivory Coast’s cocoa bean harvest will fall by 20% in 2023 compared to last year. In Ghana, it is projected to fall below the historical average. The shortage forced key chocolate makers Lindt and Hershey Co. to issue a warning about potential further price increases.

The crisis in the industry could affect not only the quantity of products, but also quality. In addition to higher prices, chocolate companies may reduce the size of their chocolate bars, Bloomberg said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Assange: Desperate for freedom
0:00
29:40
Ukraine: Europe suffers while US tries bringing down Russia at all costs – ex-IMF economist David Woo
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies