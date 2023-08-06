icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Türkiye seeking to reinstate grain deal – media

Ankara won’t support any alternatives to the Black Sea corridor for transporting grain, local media report
Türkiye is seeking to restore the Black Sea grain deal in its original form and will not support alternative proposals for the export of agricultural produce, Sabah newspaper reported on Sunday, citing government sources.

Ankara is reportedly in diplomatic talks with representatives of the UN, Russia and Ukraine in a bid to reinstate the humanitarian corridor that facilitated exports of Ukrainian grain until the deal expired last month.

Türkiye also supports work of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) on the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Founded in July 2022 in Istanbul, the JCC comprised representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the United Nations before Moscow decided not to extend the agreement after July 17.

Russia said the US and EU had failed to keep their part of the deal and allow exports of Russian food products and fertilizer.

According to the media report, Ankara is looking to resume the grain deal in its previous form, as this would help to achieve a main goal of the agreement, which was to curb tensions in the Black Sea basin.

Russian news agency TASS previously reported that there is a genuine prospect of resuming the grain deal. Sources in the Turkish government told the media that the Black Sea transport corridor is cheaper than other options for exporting agricultural produce to global markets.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders reached an agreement ahead of a potential meeting.

