icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2023 10:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin to visit Türkiye – Erdogan’s office

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s staff said that an agreement was reached during the phone call with the Russian leader
Putin to visit Türkiye – Erdogan’s office
FILE PHOTO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazakhstan. ©  Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Türkiye, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, without naming the specific date.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said that the two leaders had spoken on the phone, and reached an agreement on a visit by Putin to the country. It added that presidents also discussed the UN- and Türkiye-mediated grain deal to unblock agricultural exports via the Black Sea. Moscow withdrew from the agreement last month, describing it as a “one-sided game” and pointing to the West’s failure to meet its Russia's longstanding demands, including lifting sanctions that hinder its agricultural exports.

According to Erdogan’s office, the Turkish president noted the negative impact on poorer countries were the deal to remain indefinitely inactive. He added that Türkiye would “continue to make intensive efforts and pursue diplomacy” to maintain the agreement, the statement said.

The Kremlin confirmed the talks, noting that Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain bilateral contact on multiple levels, “including in the context of preparations for a possible meeting between the two leaders.” 

READ MORE: Russia reminds West of conditions to resume grain deal

During the phone call, Putin explained that given the absence of progress in implementing the Russian part of the grain deal, the “next extension had lost its meaning,” the statement read. It added that Putin reiterated Moscow’s readiness to recommit to the agreement as soon as the West meets Russia’s demands.

The Kremlin has also said that Moscow is working to establish secure routes to supply the most vulnerable countries with Russian grain, “including free of charge.” It noted that this issue was raised at the Russia-Africa Summit last week, adding that Putin had expressed willingness to cooperate with Türkiye and other interested countries in this regard.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Winners & losers
0:00
24:27
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies