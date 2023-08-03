icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Aug, 2023 10:06
Sanctions could force Niger into default – Moody’s

Restrictions imposed in response to a coup by regional and Western countries led to a credit rating downgrade by the agency
Demonstrators take part in a march in support of the coup in the capital Niamey on July 30. ©  Djibo Issifou/picture alliance via Getty Images

Economic and financial sanctions imposed on Niger by its regional and Western partners following last week’s military coup could result in the country defaulting on its debt, ratings agency Moody’s has warned.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) imposed restrictions on the government of Niger last week, including the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions, and the freezing of Niger’s assets in ECOWAS central banks and commercial lenders. All financial assistance from regional development banks was also suspended.

International donors, including the EU and France, suspended financial support and security cooperation. The US and the African Union threatened to follow suit if constitutional order is not restored soon.

The restrictions prompted Moody’s to downgrade Niger’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings on Wednesday from B3 (judged to have speculative elements and a significant credit risk) to Caa2 (rated as poor quality and very high credit risk) and place them under review for further downgrade.

In a press release announcing the downgrade, Moody’s warned that if maintained, the sanctions “will likely prevent Niger from making upcoming principal or interest payments to creditors outside the country which would constitute a default under Moody’s definition.” 

About 80% of Niger’s outstanding local currency debt is held by other West African countries.

Why Niger is a new front in the modern Cold War READ MORE: Why Niger is a new front in the modern Cold War

Niger, a landlocked country in West Africa, is one of the world’s poorest nations, receiving close to $2 billion a year in development aid.

Niger also has a critical stock of natural resources, including uranium, coal, gold, iron ore, petroleum, molybdenum, and salt. It is the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium.

