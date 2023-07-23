icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner fighters want to 'visit' Poland – Lukashenko
23 Jul, 2023 11:42
HomeBusiness News

EU looking for ways to restrict Russian diamonds

The trade in precious stones has so far avoided sanctions
EU looking for ways to restrict Russian diamonds
©  Nordroden

The EU wants to tighten economic sanctions on Russia by imposing further restrictions on trade in precious stones.

According to a statement from the European commissioner for financial stability, Meirid McGuinness, on the website of the European Parliament, Brussels is looking for ways to restrict the trade in Russian diamonds and their use, to reduce Moscow’s export revenues.

The comments came in response to a query from MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, who claimed that “significant quantities” of uncut gems are being exported through EU channels and worldwide.

Zdechovsky submitted his query on May 31, asking whether the commission was planning to include the Russian export of uncut gems in the sanctions package that the EU was preparing at the time.

Under the current EU sanctions, Russian synthetic or reconstructed gemstones are subject to an import ban, while other gemstones and diamonds are not subject to import restrictions unless they are set in gold jewelry.

McGuinness replied to Zdechovsky on Wednesday, nearly a month after the latest sanctions package was approved. The new measures signed off on June 23 focused on preventing Russia from circumventing the existing trade restrictions with the help of third countries, and did not address the issue of diamonds.

Sanctions on Russian diamonds could disrupt global jewelry market – analyst READ MORE: Sanctions on Russian diamonds could disrupt global jewelry market – analyst

According to McGuinness, the commission engages with G7 countries and other key partners, including industry, to “design and ensure effective implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures, including through tracing technologies.” Diamond tracing allows the origin of precious stones to be checked and their path from the mine to the jeweler to be traced.

Any decision to extend or amend existing restrictive measures on imports from Russia must be made by the council unanimously, she added.

Moscow said in May that if the EU sanctions Russian diamonds, it will find buyers elsewhere.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies