icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2023 14:59
HomeBusiness News

EU launches crisis measures to save winemakers

Falling demand and a solid 2022 harvest have left producers with overstocked cellars
EU launches crisis measures to save winemakers
© Getty Images / Tay Jnr

The European Commission this week introduced emergency market measures to support EU wine producers, who have found themselves unable to dispose of excess stocks.

According to Friday’s announcement on the commission’s website, member states will, under national support programs, be able to include crisis distillation as a subsidised measure to remove excess wine from the market.

The financial compensation to be granted to the wine eligible for distillation would be limited to a share of recent market prices,” the statement said.

The commission noted that the wine industry has been hit by reduced consumption due to high food and drink price inflation, which, coupled with a good harvest in 2022, has led to oversupply. The production of wine in the bloc surged 4% year-on-year in 2023, while initial stocks are 2% higher than the average for the past five years.

The commission recorded declines in wine consumption of 7% in Italy, 10% in Spain, 15% in France, 22% in Germany and 34% in Portugal. In addition, the bloc’s wine exports between January and April 2023 were 8.5% lower than in the same period of last year, which added to the surge in stocks.

This market context is translating into sales difficulties for EU wine growers and producers, reduction of market prices and consequently, a serious loss of income especially in certain regions mostly hit by these trends. The situation is very fragmented across the EU, and the imbalance between the available supply and the demand is rather concentrated in certain regions and wines,” the commission stated, noting that the most affected are red and rosé wines from France, Spain and Portugal.

READ MORE: Italy overtaken as top wine exporter to Russia – media

The measures adopted by the commission will be temporary and will have to be endorsed by member states. Producers will then have until October 15, 2023 to distil their excess wine. The alcohol obtained from distillation will have to be used for non-food purposes “to avoid a distortion of competition.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Should I stay or should I go?’ Thembisa Fakude, senior research fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues
0:00
29:26
‘If the West doesn’t come to its senses on Ukraine, nukes could be used by Russia’ – Sergey Karaganov
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies