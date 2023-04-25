icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2023 16:02
HomeBusiness News

Kiev outlines proposal for tougher sanctions on Moscow

Russian gas should only be transported to the EU through Ukraine, the president’s office has suggested
Kiev outlines proposal for tougher sanctions on Moscow
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky © Sputnik

The office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has proposed a new plan aimed at tightening sanctions on Moscow. It includes the restriction of all direct gas supplies from Russia to the European Union except those delivered via the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Kiev has also recommended that the TurkStream pipeline, which delivers Russian gas to Türkiye, should be shut down.

The plan was reportedly developed by an international expert group led by the head of the presidential administration, Andrey Yermak, and former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

“End the direct supplies of Russian gas to the European Union, aside from the flows directed via the Ukrainian gas transmission system, which has ample transit capacity,” the presidential administration urged.

Kiev’s plan also proposes the imposition of a ban on imports of Russian liquified natural gas to the EU.

Ukrainian gas boss offers to rent storage to EU READ MORE: Ukrainian gas boss offers to rent storage to EU

Brussels has introduced ten packages of sanctions targeting Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. The penalties were initially aimed at weakening the Russian economy but have resulted in major disruption to global supply chains, throwing the European energy market into turmoil.

Prior to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia supplied nearly 40% of the gas consumed by EU countries, mostly through pipeline networks. While the bloc has not banned Russian pipeline gas imports, their flows dwindled significantly after Ukraine-related sanctions were imposed.   

Deliveries were also affected by the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, one of the main routes for Russian gas to Europe. Russian gas supplies currently cover about 10% of the bloc’s entire consumption, according to Brussels.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reflecting on rap culture
0:00
28:4
Freedom month
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies