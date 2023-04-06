icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2023 06:46
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine offers to rent out gas storage to EU – Naftogaz CEO

Kiev has said its large capacities could serve as “an energy backup”
Ukraine offers to rent out gas storage to EU – Naftogaz CEO
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ukraine has offered the EU the chance to rent its underground natural gas storage facilities for next winter, Euroactiv reported on Wednesday, citing the CEO of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz, Aleksey Chernyshov.  

He claimed that Ukraine could make 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of storage available to the EU “right now.”   

The announcement was made during a trip by the head of Naftogaz to Brussels last week, when a Ukrainian delegation visited the European Commission and met with gas industry representatives. According to Chernyshov, Ukraine has Europe’s largest gas storage capacities with a total volume of 31 bcm, which is well above the country’s domestic needs.  

“I can guarantee that I can rent this empty space to European countries that can store gas in Ukraine. And when they need it, they can get it back to Europe,” the official said. He added that this “would make Ukraine an energy backup for the EU.” 

German insurers renew Nord Stream coverage – Reuters READ MORE: German insurers renew Nord Stream coverage – Reuters

According to Euroactiv, Ukrainian and EU officials drew conclusions from the first heating season without Russian gas supplies and discussed preparations for next winter.   

Prior to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia supplied nearly 40% of the gas consumed by EU countries, mostly through pipeline networks. While the bloc has not banned Russian pipeline gas imports, their flows dwindled significantly after Ukraine-related sanctions were imposed last year.   

Deliveries were also affected by the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, one of the main routes for Russian gas to Europe. Russian gas supplies currently cover about 10% of the bloc’s entire consumption, according to Brussels.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Klaus Schwab & the unelected leaders of the world
0:00
28:32
The cost of alcohol
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies