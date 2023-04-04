icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2023 10:47
HomeBusiness News

German insurers renew Nord Stream coverage – Reuters

The move suggests that restoring the pipeline has not been ruled out, sources say
German insurers renew Nord Stream coverage – Reuters
©  Getty Images/Serg Myshkovsky

Two major German insurance companies have renewed coverage of the damaged Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and is capable of carrying 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually, was the main direct route for natural gas deliveries from Russia to Germany before being sabotaged last September. It has been out of commission since then.

The renewal of insurance by Allianz and Munich RE means that bringing the pipeline back into service has not been ruled out, Reuters suggests. According to the agency’s sources, despite its public stance of severing ties with Moscow, the German government did not oppose the insurance being renewed. This is critical for any long-term future of the pipeline.

Some of Nord Stream’s German shareholders (the energy companies Wintershall Dea AG and PEGI/E.ON) reportedly want to at least preserve the damaged pipeline in case relations with Moscow improve.

A valid insurance policy would facilitate the repairs needed to resume the gas flow, a source told Reuters. The insurance policy covers damage to the pipeline and business interruption issues, the agency noted.

West ‘not so eager to find out’ who bombed Nord Stream – WaPo READ MORE: West ‘not so eager to find out’ who bombed Nord Stream – WaPo

The supply of gas via Nord Stream to the EU was reduced and then suspended altogether last year due to sanctions against Russia and technical issues. In September, a series of underwater blasts ruptured Nord Stream 1 and damaged parts of the newly-built Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Multiple European investigations into the incident are underway. 

The German government continues to state that it aims to stop importing Russian natural gas completely by switching to alternative suppliers and other energy sources.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The death of tech
0:00
25:37
Russia-Africa reset
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies