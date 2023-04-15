Beijing slams fresh US sanctions on businesses dealing with Russia

Chinese Ministry of Commerce calls the move illegal and said it’s dangerous for global supply chains

Beijing on Saturday protested the latest US sanctions against another set of Chinese businesses, applied due to their alleged attempted evasion of export controls imposed by Washington on Russia.

The step “has no basis in international law and is not authorized by the United Nations Security Council,” according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, which has also called it an illegal measure and one that’s endangering global supply chains.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce added five companies based in mainland China and Hong Kong to its “entity list,” banning them from trading with any US corporations without obtaining a special license.

The fresh penalties have hit Allparts Trading, Avtex Semiconductor, ETC Electronics, Maxtronic International and STK Electronics registered in Hong Kong, who are sanctioned for allegedly being at “risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

So far, the White House has put a total of 28 entities across the world to the list as part of its broader attempt to cut foreign firms from Russia-related economic activities, forcing them to choose between trading with Moscow or with Washington.

“It is a typical unilateral sanction and a form of ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ which seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises and affects the security and stability of the global supply chain. China firmly opposes this,” the statement issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce reads.

“The US should immediately correct its wrongdoing and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section