icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Apr, 2023 08:10
HomeBusiness News

Indian banks wary of sanctions for buying Russian oil in excess of price cap

Some lenders said they would not handle payments exceeding the price limit imposed by the West
Indian banks wary of sanctions for buying Russian oil in excess of price cap
©  Getty Images/Walter Bibikow

Indian banks are concerned that they may not be able to process payments for Russian oil if they breach the price cap set by the EU and G7 countries, Millennium Post reports, citing oil industry sources.

India, along with China, emerged as a key buyer of Russian crude after Western countries shunned supplies due to sanctions. New Delhi has been a top importer of Russian oil for six consecutive months, enjoying steep discounts offered by Moscow. However, this may change following OPEC+ production cuts, which have helped to drive Urals crude close to the $60 per barrel price cap.

Earlier this month, the OPEC+ group, which includes major oil producers Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait, shocked the markets by announcing output cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on top of those already introduced in November. The announcement sent Brent crude prices soaring above $85 a barrel.

The State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have informed refiners that they will not handle payments for Russian crude bought above the $60 a barrel price limit, the outlet said, citing an unnamed refinery executive. Indian lenders are monitoring prices at loading ports, before shipping and logistics costs are added, said the executive who is involved in seeking financing for his company’s purchases of Russian oil.

Russia remains India’s top oil supplier – data READ MORE: Russia remains India’s top oil supplier – data

While India imports Russian oil on a delivered basis, banks are demanding details on so-called free-on-board prices to ensure they comply with the price ceiling. Oil prices above the cap will make them exposed to sanctions, which ban the use of Western shipping, banking and insurance.

However, Russia can still transport and sell crude at any price if it doesn’t use G7 and EU services or vessels.

An executive from a Mumbai-based refinery has suggested that buyers could turn to other banks which are less exposed internationally and would be willing to process payments without worrying about breaching sanctions.

The development comes as the International Energy Agency (IAE) reported that Russian oil exports surged to their highest level in almost three years in March, despite Moscow’s production cut and Western restrictions. The IEA also revealed in April that sanctioned seaborne crude was selling above the price cap for the first time since the penalties were imposed.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Are ‘progressive’ Democrats actually progressive? Afshin Rattansi asks adviser to AOC & Elizabeth Warren
0:00
28:38
Finland joins NATO, extending alliance’s border with Russia
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies