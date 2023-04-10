icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 14:10
HomeBusiness News

Russia remains India’s top oil supplier – data

Moscow provides 34% of the Asian country’s imports, according to numbers cited by Bloomberg
Russia remains India’s top oil supplier – data
© Getty Images / FOTOGRAFIA INC.

India’s purchases of Russian oil reached an all-time high of 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Russian crude exports to India slightly exceeded the shipment volumes of 1.62 million bpd recorded in February. Russia has now been India’s leading oil supplier for six consecutive months.

Data also showed that Indian imports of Russian oil in March saw significant year-over-year growth. In March 2022, the South Asian country purchased just 68,600 bpd, around 24 times less than the same month this year.

Russia’s share of Indian oil imports reached 34% in March, double the figure for traditional top supplier Iraq.

Iraq reportedly sold 821,952 bpd, making it India’s third biggest supplier after Saudi Arabia, which exported 986,288 bpd to the country.

READ MORE: India’s imports from Russia soar 400% – media

The UAE overtook the US to become the fourth largest source of crude for India, with the Gulf nation exporting 313,002 bpd in March. The US supplied 136,464 bpd last month, down from 248,430 bpd in February.

India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer. It began to boost purchases of Russian oil offered at a discount after Western states shunned direct supplies in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘More SVB-style bank crashes likely’: Will Western banking crisis implode the global economy? (Daniel Lacalle)
0:00
29:0
Anonymous sources
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies