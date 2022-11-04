icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 08:27
Elon Musk may add paid messages to Twitter – NYT

The service would reportedly let users connect with celebrities
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, is considering introducing paid private messages to Twitter, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources and internal company documents.

The service would allow ordinary users to send private missives to celebrities for a fee, according to the report.

The price has not been disclosed, and no official confirmation regarding the service has been issued.

The measure is yet another on the list of steps Musk is reportedly considering to make the social media platform more profitable. Earlier this week, he announced he will start charging a monthly $8 fee for Twitter’s “blue check” verification program, largely used by celebrities, companies, and influencers. Also, on Thursday reports emerged that Musk plans to halve Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce.

According to the NYT, other possible innovations include adding “paywalled” videos, as well as reviving Vine. The latter is a short-form video platform where users could share six-second-long looping video clips. It was acquired by Twitter in 2012 but shut down due to a lack of monetization and advertising possibilities. Sources say its revival could help Twitter attract a younger audience.

