icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2022 12:16
HomeBusiness News

Elon Musk to fire half of Twitter’s staff – Bloomberg

The new owner plans to cut about 3,700 jobs, according to the news outlet
Elon Musk to fire half of Twitter’s staff – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk plans to lay off about half of the social media company’s employees in an effort to cut costs, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the cuts will affect about 3,700 of Twitter's 7,500 staff. Employees being let go will reportedly be informed of the decision this Friday. Those who remain will be asked to stop working remotely and return to the office, although some exceptions are planned to be made. The measures are reportedly aimed at reducing company costs.

While options for the job cuts are reportedly still being discussed, one of the scenarios entails those let go being offered 60 days’ severance pay.

After his acquisition of the social media platform on October 27 for a staggering $44 billion, Musk already fired much of Twitter’s executive team, including CEO Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal and senior legal staffers Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, among others.

The lists for job cuts were reportedly compiled based on workers’ contributions to Twitter’s code during their employment. Musk recently said he plans to focus on Twitter’s core product.

Software engineering, server operations & design will rule the roost,” he tweeted last month.

READ MORE: Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board

He also said he plans to change the way Twitter operates in order to generate more revenue. Earlier this week, he announced that the platform would soon start charging for user verification.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies