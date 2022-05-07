 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 May, 2022 08:49
HomeBusiness News

Western sanctions against Russia claim another corporate victim

A Dutch luxury yacht-maker is dumped by suppliers after its owner is hit by Western sanctions
Western sanctions against Russia claim another corporate victim
© Global Look Press / Ferrari

Dutch shipbuilding firm Heesen Yachts has been hit by supply issues, with European companies refusing to work with the yacht-maker after one of its ultimate owners, Russian billionaire Vagit Alekperov, was added to Western sanctions lists.

Some of Hessen’s business partners in the UK, including Rolls-Royce, no longer supply the company due to sanctions against Alekperov, Heesen Yachts spokesperson Sara Gioanola said.

“A number of our suppliers are subject to the UK law and this has some consequences as some of them cannot fulfil their obligations,” Gioanola was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Last month Alekperov, reportedly Russia’s 10th-richest person, stepped down as chief executive officer of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, a post he held for nearly three decades.

Sanctioned Russian oil tycoon resigns READ MORE: Sanctioned Russian oil tycoon resigns

The move came after the billionaire was hit by UK and Australian sanctions as part of Western pressure over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“He is not on the EU sanctions list — applicable to Heesen,” the company said back then, adding that Alekperov was one of three “ultimate beneficial owners” and didn’t directly manage the business in any way.

Rolls-Royce said it had to “temporarily pause activity” with Heesen while it seeks legal advice.

“We have had a close partnership with Heesen for many years and would like to continue with that relationship, if possible,” the company told Bloomberg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Ever more escalation
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies