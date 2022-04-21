 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2022 13:34
HomeBusiness News

Sanctioned Russian oil tycoon resigns

Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov steps down from his post after 29 years
Sanctioned Russian oil tycoon resigns
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Russia’s largest independent oil company Lukoil announced on Thursday that its president, Vagit Alekperov, is stepping down from his post and quitting as a member of the firm’s board of directors. Alekperov became company president in 1993.

Relevant notices have been sent to the chairman of the company’s board of directors, Lukoil said on its website.

As of March 31, Alekperov owned and had voting rights over 3.12% of Lukoil shares. He also owned another 5.43% stake indirectly, including through family trusts or mutual funds. The businessman had, therefore, not been a controlling shareholder of Lukoil, the company said.

The longtime CEO of Russia’s second-largest crude producer, Alekperov suffered significant financial losses in 2022. The oil tycoon, reportedly Russia’s 10th-richest businessman, was hit by UK and Australian sanctions this month, as part of Western pressure over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Fortunes of Russia’s richest decline dramatically

Forbes estimated that Alekperov’s almost-$25-billion net worth in 2021 has since contracted by $14.4 billion, despite the rise in oil prices.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
The blind side of history? Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
29:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies