 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Apr, 2022 11:44
HomeBusiness News

Russia to be cut off from Gummy Bears – media

Haribo says Russia-Ukraine conflict exacerbates an already tough economic environment
Russia to be cut off from Gummy Bears – media

German confectioner Haribo has reportedly announced plans to suspend supplies to Russia, as its recent economic difficulties there have been seriously aggravated by the military conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

“An already tough economic environment” in Russia has been recently exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine strife, sending prices for primary produce soaring, supply chains changing and prices for logistics increasing, according to a message sent by the company to retail chains, as quoted by Russian business daily Kommersant.

Shipping giant quits Russia READ MORE: Shipping giant quits Russia

“The company’s management decided to suspend production for the Russian market until further notice,” the message, signed by Haribo CEO Walter Nikolaus, reads.

At the same time, the company said that the decision does not mean that Haribo is announcing downtime or is leaving the market forever.

“Under the current circumstances, Haribo, as a family business, must protect the commercial interests of the company and, therefore, must suspend its activities for a while and determine the path in which business in Russia will go further,” according to the document that was sent on Friday.

Later in the day, an unnamed source told RIA Novosti that Russian retail chains hadn’t received the message from the German confectioner.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies