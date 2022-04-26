 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2022 15:46
HomeBusiness News

Shipping giant quits Russia

UPS operations in Ukraine and Belarus will also be scrapped
Shipping giant quits Russia
© Getty Images / Noam Galai

US shipping and logistics company UPS has decided to suspend commercial activities in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The step has reportedly been taken due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 

UPS suspended parcel delivery to Russia and Ukraine at the end of February, when Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state, along with another US shipping giant, FedEx. Neither company has announced when they plan to resume their services in the region. 

According to the publication, direct deliveries to all three countries amounted to less than 1% of UPS’ revenue in 2021. Due to this, it is expected that the halt in the company’s activities in the region will not cause significant losses.

Earlier on Tuesday, UPS reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings after the company raised prices amid an uptick in e-commerce. According to IBES data from Refinitiv, UPS earned $24.4 billion in the first quarter of the year, beating analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: No to peace?
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies