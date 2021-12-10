‘Crash and depression’ forecast for US markets & economy

Famed writer and economist Robert Kiyosaki has warned investors that the stock markets are about to crash and the US economy is heading into a “depression.”

“Crash and depression coming. Gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate will crash too,” the author of the iconic ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ book, which promotes financial intelligence, wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday.

FED & Biden pushing FAKE INFLATION. Crash and Depression coming. Gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate will crash too. Ready to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate after crash has crashed. Time to get richer after fake inflation crashes. Be aware. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 9, 2021

However, Kiyosaki does not seem to be down about the prospect, presenting it as an opportunity for investment.

Further in the post, he mentioned his plans to buy assets once prices fall, advising investors to stay “aware.”

This is not the first time Kiyosaki has tweeted about an approaching market crash. He made several similar warnings earlier this year. This has caused some skepticism regarding his predictions.

Kiyosaki is not alone in his dark vision when it comes to the future of the stock market. ‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry this summer warned the financial world that a “mother of all crashes” was coming.

“When crypto falls from trillions, or meme stocks fall from tens of billions, #MainStreet losses will approach the size of countries,” Burry said.

GMO co-founder Jeremy Grantham, as well as investment moguls Stanley Druckenmiller, Charlie Munger, and Leon Cooperman, also recently predicted an imminent plunge in the stock market.

