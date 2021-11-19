What will robots do to your job? Boom Bust finds out

US employers are in a tough spot as millions of Americans have left their jobs for a wide range of reasons, including better benefits or wages, forcing North American companies to raise orders for robots to record numbers.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by futurist and emerging technology expert Ian Khan to discuss what the trend means for the future of the workforce and whether it will continue.

Every industrial revolution seen over the past century brought new breakthroughs in technology, according to the expert.

READ MORE: Robots invading human job market in Covid-19 era

“We cannot escape industrialization, we cannot go back and turn the clock back, saying that we need less technology and less automation, because the world as we know it right now will stop working,” the expert said, adding that robotization also brings an opportunity for people to upskill and to grow within the industries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section