 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

What will robots do to your job? Boom Bust finds out

19 Nov, 2021 15:32
Get short URL
What will robots do to your job? Boom Bust finds out
© Global Look Press / Wolfgang Weinhäupl
US employers are in a tough spot as millions of Americans have left their jobs for a wide range of reasons, including better benefits or wages, forcing North American companies to raise orders for robots to record numbers.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by futurist and emerging technology expert Ian Khan to discuss what the trend means for the future of the workforce and whether it will continue.

Every industrial revolution seen over the past century brought new breakthroughs in technology, according to the expert.

READ MORE: Robots invading human job market in Covid-19 era

“We cannot escape industrialization, we cannot go back and turn the clock back, saying that we need less technology and less automation, because the world as we know it right now will stop working,” the expert said, adding that robotization also brings an opportunity for people to upskill and to grow within the industries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies