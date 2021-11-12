 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Robots invading human job market in Covid-19 era

12 Nov, 2021 12:08
Get short URL
Robots invading human job market in Covid-19 era
© AFP / Marta Ortiz
The North American robotics market has reportedly recorded all-time high numbers, as labor shortages throughout manufacturing, transport, logistics, and essentially every sector are prompting businesses to turn to automation.

The total number of orders so far in 2021 surged to nearly 29,000 units, valued at $1.48 billion, due to robust robot sales in the third quarter, Reuters reported on Thursday. This marks an enormous increase of 37% versus the same period a year ago, according to data revealed by the Association for Advancing Automation, known as A3.

Read more
UN warns unchecked AI & machine-learning tech can ‘violate human rights, damage lives’ as it calls for safeguards against abuse UN warns unchecked AI & machine-learning tech can ‘violate human rights, damage lives’ as it calls for safeguards against abuse

The previous peak for the same time period was reportedly recorded back in 2017, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced global economies to shut down. In the third quarter alone, North American corporations ordered 9,928 robots, valued at $513 million, up 32% and 35% respectively compared to the July-September period in 2020. This reportedly marks the third-highest quarter ever in units ordered, and the fifth-highest in value.

“Businesses just can’t find the people they need – that’s why they’re racing to automate,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the industry group, as quoted by Reuters.

“With labor shortages throughout manufacturing, logistics, and virtually every industry, companies of all sizes are increasingly turning to robotics and automation to stay productive and competitive.”

Burnstein added that 2021 is expected to mark the biggest year ever for robotics orders in North America

Meanwhile, robots and automation have continued to spread into more industrial sectors. Carmakers have long been among the biggest purchasers of robots. In 2020, however, the combined sales to other types of businesses topped the auto sector for the first time.

The trend reportedly continued this year. In the first nine months of 2021 auto-related orders for robots grew 20% to 12,544 units, according to A3, while orders by non-automotive companies expanded 53% to 16,355.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies