Chinese ‘better than Tesla’ SUV ready to hit the road

Chinese electric-car manufacturer Xpeng on Friday revealed its all-new flagship SUV that comes with an ultra-high-power charger. It is the automaker’s first model designed specifically for global distribution.

The car, named G9, was unveiled at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. It’s Xpeng’s fourth production model and will be the first to possess the carmaker’s latest advanced driver assistance system.

“G9 is our first model to be conceived and developed from the ground up for both the international and Chinese markets, bringing our most sophisticated designs to our customers worldwide,” said Xpeng Co-Founder Henry Xia.

The G9 features Xpeng’s classic Robot Face styling and a large wood-framed display, as well as a high standard color-coordinated hood. Among the first automakers to incorporate lidar into a production vehicle, the G9 uses these laser-guided sensors.

Read more

The SUV will also use the new-generation XPower 3.0 powertrain system with China’s first 800V high-voltage mass-production SiC platform. As a result, it will be able to charge for up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) of range in five minutes, with a maximum energy efficiency of over 95%. A Tesla Model Y will take about 45 minutes to recharge after a 30-mile commute when using a Tesla Wall Connector.

Xpeng is also rolling out lightweight 480 kW high-voltage supercharging piles, with a 670A+ flow rate capacity and IP67 protection, to provide safer and more convenient charging.

Founded in 2014, Xpeng has grown rapidly, selling over 10,000 vehicles per month in its domestic market. The company is already traded on the New York Stock Exchange and has operating bases in the US.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section