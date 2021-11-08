 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin starts week near record highs, but its dominance is in jeopardy

8 Nov, 2021 10:03
©  Roger Brown / Pexels
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – bitcoin – rose above $66,000 per coin overnight, after hovering comfortably above $60,000 for the past two weeks, data from Binance shows.

At its morning peak, bitcoin’s price jumped to $66,400 around 09:00 GMT, edging close to its all-time high of $66,970 set last month. Overall, bitcoin has so far gained 8% in 24 hours.

Despite these gains and the recent launch of bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, bitcoin’s dominance on the crypto market is dwindling, analysts say, as alternative tokens, or altcoins, attract more investors.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency, ether, set a record of $4,740 per coin on Monday, with a 4.7% increase overnight and a 57% gain since the start of October. Litecoin, dogecoin, cardano and XPR all started the week up, as did many smaller tokens, like internet computer (ICP) and cosmos (ATOM). 

Still, it is widely known that altcoin rallies always follow bitcoin gains, and some analysts predict a rally toward $70,000 per bitcoin, as historically it does well in the fourth quarter.

