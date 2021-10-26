US sanctions no longer working with bitcoin in place – Keiser Report
26 Oct, 2021 11:47
The Biden administration has warned that digital currencies pose a threat to America’s sanctions program. It said the US needs to modernize how sanctions are deployed, so that they remain an effective national security tool.
Max and Stacy discuss the statement, pointing out that “sanctions are no longer working with bitcoin” because “nations are simply doing an end run around the dollar to settle.”
