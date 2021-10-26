 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US sanctions no longer working with bitcoin in place – Keiser Report

26 Oct, 2021 11:47
The Biden administration has warned that digital currencies pose a threat to America’s sanctions program. It said the US needs to modernize how sanctions are deployed, so that they remain an effective national security tool.

Max and Stacy discuss the statement, pointing out that “sanctions are no longer working with bitcoin” because “nations are simply doing an end run around the dollar to settle.”

