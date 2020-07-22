 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

‘The world is going back to a GOLD STANDARD as the US dollar is about to collapse’ – Peter Schiff

22 Jul, 2020 11:37
Get short URL
‘The world is going back to a GOLD STANDARD as the US dollar is about to collapse’ – Peter Schiff
© Getty Images
As the world grapples with Covid-19, precious metals’ prices are pushing higher. Massive moves in gold and silver are coming, according to veteran stockbroker Peter Schiff.

He says silver may hit $50 per ounce. The rally will be short-lived, however, with Schiff describing the metal as “the new bitcoin.”

The rise in gold and silver price is “about to explode” and this is just the beginning of a much bigger move, according to Schiff.

“We’re barely getting started,” the CEO of Euro Pacific said in his podcast. He explained that is also coinciding with what’s happening to the US dollar, because gold is the greenback’s “principle competitor” when it comes to reserve assets.

“The US dollar is about to collapse and when it does, gold is going to take its place. The bottom can drop out of the dollar any day, and gold could go through the roof any day. So, this is a real race and you have to get out of the dollar before it’s too late,” Schiff said.

The yellow metal “will resume its role at the center of the monetary system,” and “the world is going back to a gold standard whether the Federal Reserve wants it or not.”

And that could happen as soon as this year or the next, according to Schiff.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies