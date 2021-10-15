 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin climbs to $60,000 on prospect of first exchange-traded fund

15 Oct, 2021 11:38
Get short URL
Bitcoin climbs to $60,000 on prospect of first exchange-traded fund
©  RODNAE Productions / Pexels
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has soared to its highest level since May on Friday, propelled by traders’ optimism about a US approval of the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitcoin soared to $60,000 per coin as of 14:30 GMT, smashing a five-month high. 

Also on rt.com How do US crypto miners plan to make the energy-intensive process more efficient? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

Market analysts say that traders are optimistic about the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) authorizing the first bitcoin ETF. They view the possible approval as a landmark for the crypto industry, which has been longing to be accepted by Wall Street with its mainstream investors.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to debut at the New York Stock Exchange next Tuesday. Experts say the SEC is unlikely to ban the product, but some warn that if that happens, bitcoin could plunge.

Also on rt.com Experts warn of ‘extreme greed’ territory for bitcoin as crypto pushes toward $60,000

We are at high time frame resistance here around $58-60,000, hence a rejection on the ETF application could send Bitcoin back to $53-55,000 levels. But overall the trend is still bullish and there are a number of other ETF applications in the pipeline as well,” Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, told CNBC.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies