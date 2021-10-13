Russia willing to boost gas transit through Ukraine if Kiev offers competitive conditions
“In order to transport [gas] via Ukraine, someone should buy it, and this is the case with our European customers,” he said, adding that he has urged the Ukrainian authorities to address gas buyers in Europe, as “they can reach a new long-term agreement with Russia with increased quantities, considering growing demands for gas.”
The Kremlin spokesman insisted Russia would meet all its commitments on transit.
“The president reiterated if purchases of our gas continue, if contracts are increased and if Ukraine offers a competitive deal, everything will continue working,” Peskov said.
