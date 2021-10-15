How do US crypto miners plan to make the energy-intensive process more efficient? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
15 Oct, 2021 10:37
The US has now officially become the world leader in bitcoin mining, doubling its share in the energy-intensive activity after miners were forced out of China by a sweeping mining ban.
Experts say miners are driven by economic goals in both their choice of the US for their current hub and the push towards renewable energy sources in the mining process.
Boom Bust investigates further, also looking at the possibilities of new bitcoin-related regulations springing up in the US.
