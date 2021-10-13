Russia to produce over 1,100 new planes & helicopters by 2030 – transport ministry
“Production of more than 700 aircraft and over 430 helicopters is planned by 2030,” Chalik said during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.
The deputy minister specified that Baikal and Il-114 light aircraft are scheduled for production along with mainline MC-21 and SSJ 100 aircraft.
According to Chalik, the specified number of planes coincides with the demand in the airline sector.
“We are planning to meet growing needs of airlines, including those for replacement of the fleet becoming obsolete and, accordingly, for its decommissioning,” he said.
