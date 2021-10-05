 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Could Biden’s spending bill save the American middle class? Keiser Report explores

5 Oct, 2021 13:10
Get short URL
Could Biden’s spending bill save the American middle class? Keiser Report explores
© AP / J. Scott Applewhite
US President Joe Biden has declared he will “work like hell” to get the twin spending bill, which consists of a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending legislation, passed through Congress.

Max and Stacy look at the appeals to ‘save the middle class’ with permanent Universal Basic Income (UBI).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies