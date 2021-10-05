Could Biden’s spending bill save the American middle class? Keiser Report explores
5 Oct, 2021 13:10
US President Joe Biden has declared he will “work like hell” to get the twin spending bill, which consists of a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending legislation, passed through Congress.
Max and Stacy look at the appeals to ‘save the middle class’ with permanent Universal Basic Income (UBI).
