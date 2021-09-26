Russia to commission 15 new nuclear power units by 2035 – Rosatom

The number of nuclear power units in Russia will be increased at most of the country’s operational nuclear power plants, according to Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Aleksey Likhachev.

“We will be gradually decommissioning Soviet units built in the 1970s. They will be replaced with about 15 units by 2035,” Likhachev, who’s heading the Russian delegation at the 65th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria told reporters.“Our task is to build them on the existing sites, to expand the existing plants with new units. All of them will be generations 3+, with a capacity of 1,200 MW,” he said.

Rosatom’s chief also talked about low-power nuclear power plants: “A relevant decision has been made, and we switched to its practical implementation, namely the construction of a flotilla of small nuclear power plants based on RITM reactors that will be used in the development of the Baimskoye ore deposit, as well as the land-based version of the RITM-200 for the Kyuchus gold deposit in Yakutia. That means that we have already started implementing low-capacity projects both in Chukotka and Yakutia.”

