Russia to commission 15 new nuclear power units by 2035 – Rosatom
“We will be gradually decommissioning Soviet units built in the 1970s. They will be replaced with about 15 units by 2035,” Likhachev, who’s heading the Russian delegation at the 65th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria told reporters.“Our task is to build them on the existing sites, to expand the existing plants with new units. All of them will be generations 3+, with a capacity of 1,200 MW,” he said.Also on rt.com Russia & China agree to expand joint nuclear energy project
Rosatom’s chief also talked about low-power nuclear power plants: “A relevant decision has been made, and we switched to its practical implementation, namely the construction of a flotilla of small nuclear power plants based on RITM reactors that will be used in the development of the Baimskoye ore deposit, as well as the land-based version of the RITM-200 for the Kyuchus gold deposit in Yakutia. That means that we have already started implementing low-capacity projects both in Chukotka and Yakutia.”
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.