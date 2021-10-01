 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Too big to fail? Not in China: Boom Bust looks at how Beijing deals with speculative markets

1 Oct, 2021 09:00
The Evergrande headquarters, left, stands in Shenzhen, China © AP / Ng Han Guan
While everyone expected Beijing to bail out real estate giant Evergrande, saying the company was too big to fail, the Chinese government has so far taken a different approach to dealing with the crisis.

RT’s Boom Bust looks at China’s strategy, which appears to be to teach the market not to be wildly speculative or to think the government will always step in to save a mismanaged company.

