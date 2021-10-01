Too big to fail? Not in China: Boom Bust looks at how Beijing deals with speculative markets
1 Oct, 2021 09:00
While everyone expected Beijing to bail out real estate giant Evergrande, saying the company was too big to fail, the Chinese government has so far taken a different approach to dealing with the crisis.
RT’s Boom Bust looks at China’s strategy, which appears to be to teach the market not to be wildly speculative or to think the government will always step in to save a mismanaged company.
