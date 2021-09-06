Deals worth up to $50 billion inked at EEF
“In terms of numbers, agreements were signed at the forum for a total of 3.6 trillion rubles. Now there is a lot of work to bring these 3.6 trillion [rubles] into the economy of the Far East,” Trutnev stated.Also on rt.com Russia & India have ‘tremendous potential’ in energy cooperation – India’s energy minister
The official noted that authorities in Russia’s Far East region will continue to work on attracting investments, both Russian and foreign.
“We will continue to try to constantly create new development opportunities, thus securing the status of a testing ground for management technologies associated with the development of the region,” he said.Also on rt.com PM Modi announces India will help Russia turn Arctic seas into global trade route
Delegations from nearly 60 countries visited the EEF in Russia’s Vladivostok last week. Government representatives and entrepreneurs discussed economic development issues related to Russia’s Far East.Also on rt.com Russia to establish tax-free zone on Kuril Islands to attract business & draw investors – Putin
Among the major developments unveiled at the forum were a proposal to make Russia’s Kuril Islands tax-free for businesses for 10 years. A deal was also sealed aimed at boosting export growth and transit traffic along the Northern Sea Route in Russia’s Arctic, the 5,500-kilometer lane which is the shortest sea passage between Europe and Asia.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.