Russia open to cooperate with all countries of Asia-Pacific – Putin

Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region and is open for mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries of the area, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

“Russia is open for mutually beneficial partnership with all countries of the Asia-Pacific region,” the head of state said, noting that the region has been at the helm of the global economy for years, showing greater rates of development than other major regions.

Also on rt.com Russia to establish tax-free zone on Kuril Islands to attract business & draw investors – Putin

And Russia, as part of the Asia-Pacific, will step up cooperation with states within the zone to boost this trend further.

“Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region, and we will form powerful centers of attraction for capital and a new economy in our Far Eastern regions, create spaces of opportunities for people to implement the most daring business ideas and business projects,” Putin said.

Also on rt.com Major deal on developing Russia’s Big Northern Sea Route sealed at Eastern Economic Forum

He also noted that making Russia’s Far East attractive for foreigners will benefit the effective development of the economic potential of the region, which is Russia’s “absolute priority.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section