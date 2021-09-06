 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin surges towards $52K, reaching highest level since May

6 Sep, 2021 09:07
Get short URL
Bitcoin surges towards $52K, reaching highest level since May
© Pixabay.com
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has continued to rise on Monday, after topping $50,000 the previous day. The digital asset is up 81% from this year’s low of $27,734 on January 4.

Bitcoin was trading at $51,843 per coin as of 08:00 GMT, up almost 4%. 

Some experts say that the test will be for the cryptocurrency to remain above $51,000, which will give the market a better idea of whether it can sustain a level above $50,000. 

Analysts point out that the move above the key psychological level of $50,000 came as industry insiders hinted that bitcoin purchases by major companies and institutional investors could soon be disclosed in public documents.

Also on rt.com Why does the crypto industry continue to grow amid global crackdown? Boom Bust finds out

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, but a heavy selloff in June and July plunged the world’s biggest crypto to below $30,000. Since then, it has shown strong growth.

The drop in the first two months of the summer was mainly triggered by renewed regulatory steps taken by China, which shut down mining operations in the country. More pressure followed after the US Senate passed an infrastructure bill that included a crypto tax to cover some of the expenditures under the program.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies