Why does the crypto industry continue to grow amid global crackdown? Boom Bust finds out
26 Aug, 2021 12:00
Governments and watchdogs around the world continue to issue warnings about the growth, size, and rate of adoption of cryptocurrencies. This comes as bitcoin’s total value exceeds $900 billion.
RT’s Ben Swann and Christy Ai talk about the reasons for the crypto industry’s continued growth despite tighter regulation.
