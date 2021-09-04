PM Modi announces India will help Russia turn Arctic seas into global trade route
“India will help Russia in the development of the Northern Sea Route and opening this route for international trade the same way as Russia helps India to develop with the aim of space exploration and the preparation of the national manned Gaganyaan program,” Modi said, speaking via video link at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The Indian prime minister also said Moscow and New Delhi had managed to make significant progress in developing commercial ties despite massive disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Also on rt.com Major deal on developing Russia’s Big Northern Sea Route sealed at Eastern Economic Forum
“The friendship between India and Russia has stood up against the test of time,” he said.
“Most recently, it was seen in our robust cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including in the area of vaccines. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the health and pharma sectors in our bilateral cooperation.”
According to the Indian head of state, an energy partnership between the two nations would bring greater stability to the global energy market.
Modi also said that such joint projects as the Chennai-Vladivostok sea corridor, which is currently under development, provide greater connectivity along with the North-South transport corridor.
