Gazprom raises gas exports to Europe by 30% in 2021

Russian state-run energy giant Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Western Europe in the first six months of the year by 28.52% compared to the same period last year.

The company’s gas exports to Europe amounted to some 77.235 billion cubic meters by June 2021, Gazprom said on Friday.

Gas deliveries to Germany surged by 43.42% in the reporting period to 28.872 billion cubic meters. More Russian gas also went to Italy, up 14.09% to 11.393 billion cubic meters, and France, with an increase of 15% to 6.582 billion cubic meters. Austrian deliveries, however, fell around 18.2% to 5.397 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, exports to Turkey in January-June 2021 jumped threefold to 14.623 billion cubic meters.

The company also boosted gas supplies to China via its Far Eastern Power of Siberia gas pipeline to 4.62 billion cubic meters, a rise of nearly 30%. Deliveries via the pipeline launched in December 2019.

In total, Gazprom’s export proceeds saw an enormous increase of 73% in the reporting period compared to the same period a year ago, amounting to $20.01 billion in monetary terms, according to Russia’s Federal Customs Service.

