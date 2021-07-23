Zhukovsky cargo airport nails $150 million-worth in deals at MAKS 2021

Zhukovsky International Airport Cargo (ZHIA-Cargo) near Moscow has signed $150 million in agreements on the sidelines of the MAKS 2021 Air Show, the cargo operator announced on Friday.

“Our business program was scheduled for two days, during which time we signed over a dozen agreements totaling some $150 million,” the freight hub’s chief officer Evgeny Solodilin told TASS on Thursday.

The agreements cover the cooperation of the cargo hub with international airlines and logistics operators that process the export and import of goods through Zhukovsky.

“We will form a single chain of services, allowing cargo shippers to arrange transportation from the point of departure to the point of destination by all means of transport,” Solodilin specified.

In an earlier interview with TASS, the chief officer said that the volume of cargo turnover through Zhukovsky is expected to grow by some 66% next year to around 30,000 tons, from the 18,000 tons forecast for the current year. He noted that at present the airport has already fulfilled half of the cargo transportation schedule set for 2021.

Zhukovsky International Airport is located 40 kilometers southeast of Moscow. It began operating in 2016, with a logistics complex and a cargo terminal opening in July 2020. The airport is currently hosting the MAKS 2021 Air Show, an important biennial showcase for Russia’s aviation industry.

