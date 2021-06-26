 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin returns rationality to entire financial system, Michael Saylor tells RT’s Keiser Report

26 Jun, 2021 13:08
At the Bitcoin 2021 event in Miami, Max Keiser talks to the CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor about the reason he owns bitcoins, and what is next on the road to hyperbitcoinization.

“Bitcoin fixes governments,” the American entrepreneur says, explaining that “as it fixes everything else governments act rationally.”

“I see a world where eight billion people have a mobile device and they have a digital wallet, and they have a digital currency like a dollar or a euro, and they then have a digital asset bitcoin,” Saylor adds.

“And bitcoin links eight billion people, links together hundred million companies, it synchronizes the world across political jurisdiction and it returns rationality to the entire financial system. It returns freedom and property rights to the human race.”

