US-China relationship headed toward new Cold War – RT’s Boom Bust

16 Jun, 2021 11:11
As the US picks up its fight against Chinese 5G technology, offering incentives to combat Beijing, analysts say relations between the world’s two largest economies will only worsen under the Biden administration.

Boom Bust’s Ben Swann and Christy Ai share their views on the latest issues.

“I think in many ways the relationship is headed toward a new Cold War or at least we’re at the very beginning of a new Cold War,” says Ben, clarifying that “It’s an economic war.”

“Essentially what we’ve done – we’ve weaponized the market in a way ‘Let’s harm China as much as we possibly can to slow down its dominance, certainly to slow down their ability to influence other nations around the world,’” he says, adding that China’s Belt and Road Initiative “is very problematic for the United States.”

