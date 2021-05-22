 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s thriving economy refutes all ‘gloom and doom’ of Brexit, expert tells RT’s Boom Bust

22 May, 2021 13:13
UK’s thriving economy refutes all ‘gloom and doom’ of Brexit, expert tells RT’s Boom Bust
A man waving union flags while driving past Brexit supporters in central London on January 31, 2020, the day the UK formally left the European Union. © AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
With lockdowns being lifted, the British private sector has reported its fastest growth in more than two decades, with numbers in May hitting their highest points since HIS Markets began in 1998, led by the service sector.

RT’s Boom Bust welcomed Hilary Fordwich, the president of Strelmark BD Consultants, to discuss a thriving economy which is walking hand-in-hand with rising inflation.

Fordwich noted that the pound had bounced back to about 1.42 against the US dollar, up from 1.20, where it was after the Brexit vote in 2016.

“This refutes all the gloom and doom of Brexit; despite Covid and the lockdown and everything, look how well the British economy is doing,” she said.

The business developer added that the upsurge was being led by hotels, restaurants, and consumer-facing services, as the UK’s severe lockdown had been “much more restrictive than the US ever was.”

