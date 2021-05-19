 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust looks at how Facebook is forcing WhatsApp users to accept new data-sharing rules

19 May, 2021 10:27
© Reuters/Dado Ruvic
WhatsApp has instituted its new terms of service policy obligating users who want to continue to use the messenger to allow their data to be collected for advertising.

RT Boom Bust co-host and Investigative journalist Ben Swann breaks down what happens if users refuse to agree to the new terms.

“If you do not accept WhatsApp’s new terms of service, very slowly, you’re essentially going to lose functionality of your app. Meaning, you’re not going to be able to receive messages, you’re not going to be able to send messages, you’re not going to show up in contact lists, you’re going to lose your contact list,” says Swann.

According to Swann, it will be a slow process that Facebook has instituted to take away those dissenting users' ability to use WhatsApp.

“And the crazy thing about this story is that it’s all about selling ads,” he adds. “So, if you don’t agree to allow data collection, if you don’t allow Facebook to be able to monetize WhatsApp, you’re not allowed to be there.”

