 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Semiconductor chip shortage expected to cost automakers $110 billion in revenues in 2021

15 May, 2021 06:32
Get short URL
Semiconductor chip shortage expected to cost automakers $110 billion in revenues in 2021
© Pixabay/CristianIS
Global car manufacturers could lose as much as $110 billion due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

The New York-based consultancy has raised the previous outlook by 81.5%. In January, AlixPartners expected the shortage to cost the industry $60.6 billion in revenue.

The group expects global car production to drop by 3.9 million units this year – up from the 2.2 million vehicle production cut projected in January’s forecast.

Also on rt.com US chipmakers begging for government bailout after manufacturing moved to Asia – Max Keiser

Major automakers have issued multiple warnings in earnings reports over the past weeks. Ford and General Motors said the chip shortage is set to cut billions off their earnings this year. Ford lowered its earnings outlook by about $2.5 billion in 2021, while GM said their earnings would be slashed by $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

Semiconductor chips are vital components of new cars and they are widely used for infotainment systems, as well as for basic parts, such as power steering and brakes. The average vehicle may have hundreds of semiconductors.

“There are up to 1,400 chips in a typical vehicle today, and that number is only going to increases as the industry continues its march toward electric vehicles, ever-more connected vehicles and, eventually, autonomous vehicles,” Dan Hearsch, managing director in AlixPartners’ automotive and industrial practice, said in a statement.

Also on rt.com Volkswagen expects global chip shortage to further hit output with no chance to recoup existing losses – reports

The global semiconductor chip shortage was brought on by the surge in consumer demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. People stuck at home began to buy computers and other gadgets that require microchips for work and electronic diversions. The sudden surge in demand overwhelmed the relatively few chip manufacturers around the world, causing shortages.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies