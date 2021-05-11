 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US chipmakers begging for government bailout after manufacturing moved to Asia – Max Keiser

11 May, 2021 11:28
Get short URL
US chipmakers begging for government bailout after manufacturing moved to Asia – Max Keiser
© Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon
RT’s Keiser Report hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at how the export of the American manufacturing base by technology companies such as Intel has created a semiconductor chip shortage in the United States.

Stacy quotes an article on Wolfstreet.com that points out that “US semiconductor manufacturing has declined to where it is only 12% of the world’s total.”

In the same article, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger calls the current supply a problem, “Because relying on one region, especially one as unpredictable as Asia,” where 75% of the chips are now made, “is highly risky.”

READ MORE: Volkswagen expects global chip shortage to further hit output with no chance to recoup existing losses – reports

Stacy points out that, after spending billions of dollars on share buybacks instead of investing in chip manufacturing, Intel is asking the US government for a $50 billion bailout and blaming Asia for creating the problem.

According to Max, in order to get their hands on more taxpayer money, companies such as Intel are resorting to xenophobic attacks on China and other Asian nations.

“There’s no end to it. The lies, the deception, the racism, the xenophobia, the class war will never end as long as there’s free money available,” said Keiser.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies