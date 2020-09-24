 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s ‘tough guy’ China-bashing is a ‘political movie’ made for domestic American market, Professor Wolff tells Boom Bust

24 Sep, 2020 13:32
As relations between the world’s two major economies, the US and China, continue to deteriorate, RT’s Boom Bust talks to Professor Richard Wolff about what’s really going on.

“What we’re seeing is mostly posturing by Mr. Trump for domestic electoral votes,” he says, adding that the US president thinks the bashing of China could gain him some kind of support.

“This is a way of keeping attention, positioning himself for the American market as a ‘tough guy’ but for the rest of the world as seeking some kind of accommodation.”

Wolff adds that “Once the election is over, whoever wins will have to rethink all of this, then we’ll see much more clearly how real this is and how much this is a made-for-domestic American market political movie.”

