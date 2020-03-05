Global financial crisis 2020 will catapult bitcoin to $100,000 and beyond – RT’s Keiser Report
According to Keiser Report, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes that “we are not yet at a crisis point,” as he believes that everything could be solved by printing money.
This is part II of the global financial crisis, says Max Keiser.
He reminds that in 2008, a white paper for bitcoin was released, followed by the cryptocurrency launch a year later. Max adds that now bitcoin will experience part II of the global financial crisis, as it is already close to $10,000 a coin.
“This is the global financial crisis that will catapult the price to $100,000 and beyond.”
According to Max, banks know how to manipulate the price of gold, but bitcoin is clearly headed all the way to $100,000 and beyond.
