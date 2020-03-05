Global financial crisis 2020 will catapult bitcoin to $100,000 and beyond – RT’s Keiser Report

Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan has asked thousands of its employees to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the executives saying the bank is big enough to weather any storm.

According to Keiser Report, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes that “we are not yet at a crisis point,” as he believes that everything could be solved by printing money.

This is part II of the global financial crisis, says Max Keiser.

He reminds that in 2008, a white paper for bitcoin was released, followed by the cryptocurrency launch a year later. Max adds that now bitcoin will experience part II of the global financial crisis, as it is already close to $10,000 a coin.

“This is the global financial crisis that will catapult the price to $100,000 and beyond.”

According to Max, banks know how to manipulate the price of gold, but bitcoin is clearly headed all the way to $100,000 and beyond.

